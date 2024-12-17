MJ THE MUSICAL Comes To Jacksonville This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, are now on sale. MJ makes its Jacksonville premiere at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts April 22-27, 2025. Ticket prices start at $61.50. Additional ticket information at fscjartistseries.org.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Jacksonville in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

MJ is thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in North Florida as it makes its premiere at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in April.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Eric Armstrong and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

Tickets are now on sale at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

The FSCJ Artist Series offers mobile ticketing this season. Mobile ticketing allows customers to access their show tickets and parking tickets on their mobile device. Customers may choose to opt out of mobile ticketing at time of purchase. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/mobile-tickets.

Exclusive parking for the FSCJ Artist Series is provided in the VyStar Tower Parking Garage, located at 37 Hogan Street South, a short walk to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Subscribers and Single ticket holders who pre-pay will receive a discount. Ticket holders who did not buy in advance can pay with CC only. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/your-visit/parking.

