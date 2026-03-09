Feature: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Players By The Sea

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Players by the Sea Theatre will open "Every Brilliant Thing" this Friday. March 13. This will be an intimate, immersive production where the audience will sit on the stage, surrounding the actor. Yes, singular actor! It is a solo play which will be performed in rotation by 2 actors, Lindsay Curry & Jillianne Tamillo. Audience members also have the opportunity to helo bring the show to life by reading list items, playing small roles, and becoming part of the narrator's world. Players by the Sea does note that any participation is voluntary, guided, and gentle.

According to the theatre's website, "Every Brilliant Thing invites the audience into an intimate story of love, loss, and the small joys that make life worth living. After their mother attempts to take her life, a young person begins compiling a list of everything brilliant about the world—ice cream, laughing so hard you snort, staying up past your bedtime. As she gets older, the list takes on new meanings and new forms—shaped by relationships, setbacks, and life’s unexpected challenges. What begins as a child’s attempt to bring light into the darkness grows into something much bigger: a deeply personal way of making sense of the world and holding onto hope when it feels hardest to find.

Through humor and honesty, the play becomes a life-affirming conversation about mental health and the extraordinary beauty found in the ordinary."

Managing Director, Bradley Akers, explains "the story unfolds through intentional audience involvement, and the ability for the audience to see each other throughout the performance is just as important as what's happening in the script."

Show dates are March 13 - April 12, 2026. A performance schedule can be found HERE.

Get your tickets soon as they are limited. This production will have a seating capacity of 50-60 per night to maintain the intimacy of the performance.