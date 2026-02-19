Juanes to Perform at Florida Theatre on North American Tour 2026

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Theatre and Live Nation has announces Juanes, North American Tour 2026 on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.

Juanes is a Colombian guitarist, singer, songwriter, and activist who had an absorbing stage presence and gained international recognition in the early 21st century for his passionate songs of romantic love and social struggle.

Since releasing his solo debut album Fíjate Bien in 2000, Juanes has won 27 Latin Grammy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and sold more than 15 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time.

His 2014 album, Loco de amor (“Crazy in Love”), made with rock producer Steve Lillywhite, earned the Latin Grammy for best pop/rock album.

In 2017, Juanes issued Mis planes son amarte (“My Plans Are to Love You), a “visual” album in which each song was accompanied by a scene in a film about a man's journey toward love. It was also awarded a Latin Grammy for best pop/rock album.

Más futuro que pasado (“More Future Than Past”) in 2019 mixed traditional forms with rock and hip-hop. Juanes won the 2019 Latin Grammy for person of the year.

His 10th studio album, Origen (2021), was a tribute to his musical roots; a companion documentary was also released that year.

His new album Teban will be released in March of this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.