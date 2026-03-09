Bad Co. Legacy To Perform At The Florida Theatre

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Theatre has announced Bad Co. Legacy with singer Robert Hart and guitarist Dave “Bucket” Colwell on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Former Bad Co. singer, Robert Hart, and guitarist Dave “Bucket” Colwell, will take you on an amazing Rock & Roll journey with songs from the legendary band. Bad Co. was formed in 1973 and became one of the most successful rock bands of the 1970s.

For seven years, Robert Hart was the lead singer of Bad Co. in its classic rock era. Hart was part of Bad Co. during the 1990s and contributed to albums like Company of Strangers and Stories Told and Untold. He has also played for many years with The Jones Gang with Kenny Jones of The Faces, and currently with Manfred Mann's Earthband.

Dave “Bucket” Colwell, guitarist, spent 12 years in Bad Co., was a member of Humble Pie for several years, recording, co-writing, and producing the album Back on Track, The Jones Gang, ASAP, and many other bands.

Fans can expect many of the classic songs spanning Bad Company's repertoire: “Ready for Love,” “Can't Get Enough,” “Rock and Roll Fantasy,” “Shooting Star,” “Feel Like Makin' Love,” and the list goes on! It promises to be a night to remember!

To learn more, visit https://badcolegacy.com/. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.