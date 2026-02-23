IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT To Play Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Il Divo will bring its By Candlelight tour to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature special guest Simply Three.

Il Divo, formed in 2004, is currently comprised of Urs Bühler (tenor, Switzerland), Sébastien Izambard (tenor, France), David Miller (tenor, USA), and Steven LaBrie (baritone, USA). Over the past two decades, the quartet has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, achieved 50 No. 1 hits, and earned 160 Gold and Platinum certifications across 35 countries. The group has performed at international events including the Summer Olympics, the FIFA World Cup, the Diamond Jubilee at Windsor, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball.

Simply Three is known for blending classical technique with contemporary repertoire. The trio’s live shows include interpretations of songs such as “Rolling in the Deep” and “Take Me to Church,” bridging classical crossover and pop.

Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. For show photos, visit the press room at the FSCJ Artist Series website.