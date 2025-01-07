JERSEY BOYS Comes to Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jersey Boys are a force to be reckoned with. Born in New Jersey but forged in the heart of America, this Tony Award-winning true-life musical of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is sure to turn the world upside down. With a look, an attitude, and a sound like no other, the talented cast and creative team behind this production are bringing the story to life on stage at the Titusville Playhouse from January 10th to February 23rd.

Audiences will be mesmerized by the extraordinary talents of Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli, alongside Logan Halliburton as Tommy DeVito, Anthony Gjelaj as Nick Massi, and Jordyn Linkous as Bob Gaudio. The impressive cast also features Ryan Blagg, Christian Bradford, Frank Thompson, Kevin Nolan, Garrett Holt, Devyn Schoen, Kara Jean Spindle, Lyric Stratton, and Sarah McKinney.

Directed by Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron, the production showcases dynamic choreography by Taylor Straney and electrifying music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The creative talents of this team bring the story to life with a spectacular visual and auditory experience. The Production Team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Cody Tellis Rutledge as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer, Niko Stamos as Video Programmer, Davis Vande Steeg & Krystal Adams as Master Electrician, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Domanick Rose as Head Carpenter, and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.

