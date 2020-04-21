HAMILTON Reschedules Performances in Jacksonville

HAMILTON is rescheduled to return to Jacksonville next year and will now play at the Times-Union Center August 31-September 12, 2021.

As a ticket holder, you have the following options to choose from:

Keep the seats you already have for your rescheduled performance indicated on the chart below. New tickets will be issued closer to your rescheduled performance. Please Note: If we don't hear from you by May 18, we'll assume you want to hold on to your seats and attend the show on the rescheduled date.

Receive a credit/gift certificate and apply it to next season's 20/21 Broadway subscription package.* (Get an exclusive look of the lineup at the bottom of this email)

Receive a credit/gift certificate and apply it to any FSCJ Artist Series event.* (Visit www.fscjartistseries.org as new events are added including theater, concerts, dance, opera, comedy and family will be added for the 20-21 season)

Donate your tickets to be used for Artist Series Educational programs and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Receive a refund.

*Credits/gift certificates DO NOT EXPIRE, can be redeemed by phone or online, and are recorded on your account if the redemption code is misplaced. You will receive an email order confirmation that has the gift certificate redemption code in it after it has been processed.

Please respond with your preference using the form below by May 18, 2020. If we don't receive your response by this deadline, we'll assume you want to hold on to your seats and attend the show on the rescheduled date.





