FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, December 10

Christmas with C.S. Lewis is created by David Payne. This year it will be performed by David's son, Daniel Payne.

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Christmas with C.S. Lewis at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in the Terry Theatre on Sunday, December 10, 2023 for two shows, at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale to the public now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.  

In the early years of his young adult life C.S.Lewis believed the story of Christ's birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R.Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth.  That was the start of Lewis' journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning. 

Here we find him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans  who are spending Christmas in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable  assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that  encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations. 

Christmas with C.S. Lewis is created by David Payne. This year it will be performed by David's son, Daniel Payne. British Actor, Daniel Payne, gained a Diploma in Performing Arts  at a prestigious English college. His acting skills have been featured in such plays as The  Bacchae, Under Milk Wood, An Inspector Calls, Aladdin, and Joseph and his Amazing  Technicolor Dream Coat. His creative energy has seen him add other talents to his repertoire - Writer, Composer, Musician and Director. He is also active as a voice actor and public  speaker. 

Tickets are available for Christmas with C.S. Lewis at fscjartistseries.org or by calling  (904) 632-5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the  best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time  by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050. 




