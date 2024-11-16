CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Play Jacksonville Center This Sunday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will play Jacksonville on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets are now on sale at fscjartistseries.org for one unforgettable performance in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39.50 for one show only at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

