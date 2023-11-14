CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Jacksonville This Holiday Season

The performance is on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

 CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE conveys the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production and contemporary circus arts. 

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more.  An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39.70 for one show only at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000. 



