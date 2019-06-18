WE WILL ROCK YOU to Play at Thalia Mara Hall Fall 2019

The Queen jukebox musical, We Will Rock You, will hit Jackson's Thalia Mara Hall Oct. 28, 2019 as part of the Jackson Live Series.

Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," "Don't Stop Me Now," and many more, We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WE WILL ROCK YOU is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

After a victorious 12-year reign and having rocked over 7 million people in a record-breaking run, We Will Rock You played its final West End performance on May 31, 2014 and achieved the distinction of becoming the longest-running show ever at London's Dominion Theatre. We Will Rock You has been performed in 28 countries around the globe and seen by more than 16 million people.

In addition to We Will Rock You, the Jackson Live Series also includes: The Color Purple, Cirque Holidaze, and The Blue Man Group.

For tickets and more information about We Will Rock You and the 2019-2020 Jackson Live Series, tap here.





