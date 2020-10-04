VIDEO: Corinth Symphony Orchestra Hosts Drive-In Concert
The concert took place in the Corinth High School parking lot at 5pm.
Corinth Symphony Orchestra held a Drive-In concert on October 3, featuring The Symphony Brass Section.
WTVA did a story on the concert, and included clips from the performance.
Watch the clip below!
Since 1990 the Corinth Symphony Orchestra desires to be a contributing member of the arts community in Corinth; to promote a wide variety of orchestral and ensemble music and to help attract interest in our community from the surrounding region.