Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art

Exhibits run through March 5, 2023.

Nov. 14, 2022  
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art

Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.

Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place is an exhibition of nearly 100 photographic works by the artist from the early 1980s to the present, including intimate family portraits, still-life images, landscapes, and glass plate images taken by Clay's grandfather, Joseph Albert May. Judge May was a photo hobbyist and influence on Clay's career. The glass plates shown for the first time in an exhibition document the agrarian lifestyle of the 1920's Mississippi Delta. Portraits of a Place also features selections from her Highway Memorial series. A fifth generation Mississippian, Clay records local history as a visual archivist, capturing domestic, agricultural, and civic subjects unique to the Mississippi Delta-a section of the state known for an array of cultural traditions.

The exhibition is organized by MMA guest curator Phoenix Savage, Associate Professor of Art at Tougaloo College, visiting Professor of Art at Brown University, and long-time friend of Clay's. The coordinating curator is Ryan N. Dennis (she/her), MMA Chief Curator and Artistic Director of the Museum's Center for Art & Public Exchange.

Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning is the first museum survey of celebrated Houston-born artist Jamal Cyrus (b.1973). The exhibition spans 15 formative years of Cyrus's multidisciplinary practice from 2005 to 2020, assembling over 50 artworks including drawings, prints, paintings, works on both paper and papyrus, as well as sculpture, textiles, installation, and performance.

Cyrus simultaneously excavates and imagines moments in African American history in the U.S. and beyond, tracing movement within the African Diaspora as well as flashpoints in civil rights, popular culture, and Black political movements. His aesthetic language marries an enduring interest in music and record shops with an expansive array of materials and their evolving cultural contexts. From drum kits, vinyl, and conch shells to muslin, wax, papyrus, denim, and kente cloth, Cyrus forges vexing contemporary artifacts that commemorate and question iconic figures and events. The ensuing objects, installations, and actions create a patchwork lineage where the cumulative silences, edits, redactions, assassinations, and omissions become hauntingly and urgently present.

MMA is the final venue of the exhibition tour. It was previously on view at the Blaffer Art Museum in Houston (the exhibition organizer) and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.



EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023 Photo
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope – as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week Photo
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week
When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn Beat, New Orleans Soul, and world funk.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December
The Sound of Music comes to New Stage Theatre in December. Performances run December 6-21, 2022.
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel Univer Photo
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University
Watershed Moment, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's (the Academy's) multi-faceted project featuring art and sound installations and an outdoor adventure walk revealing the critical importance of watersheds in our lives, closes Sunday, October 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
November 8, 2022

Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope – as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This WeekPIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week
November 7, 2022

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn Beat, New Orleans Soul, and world funk.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in DecemberTHE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December
October 24, 2022

The Sound of Music comes to New Stage Theatre in December. Performances run December 6-21, 2022.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel UniversityFinal Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University
October 13, 2022

Watershed Moment, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's (the Academy's) multi-faceted project featuring art and sound installations and an outdoor adventure walk revealing the critical importance of watersheds in our lives, closes Sunday, October 30, 2022.