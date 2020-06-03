This MT Space Launches Online Musical Theater Classes

Composer and lyricist team Will Reynolds and Eric Price (winners of the 2018 Fred Ebb Award) have launched This MT Space, a new online education platform.

Reynolds and Price, who are Adjunct Professors at Pace University School for Performing Arts and Molloy College/CAP21, will teach "Filling the Page," a musical theatre songwriting course, and "Filling the Gaps," a career-building class.

"Filling the Page" will emphasize storytelling through song and is designed for all levels of writers. Not only will the class focus on the creation of music and lyrics, but also on how that material can become digital content and reach audiences in our socially distanced communities. The class will also allow for an ongoing discussion about how the state of the world today informs the stories we tell.

"Filling the Gaps" will be a series of conversations with some of the most successful and impactful artists working on Broadway. Students will have the opportunity to interact with special guests, including Tony-nominees Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, The Last Five Years film) and Laura Osnes (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde) along with Patti Murin (Frozen),Marc Bruni (director of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Creative and Programming Director of Feinstein's/54 Below, producer Be More Chill), Justin Guarini (American Idol, In Transit) and more to be announced.

Registration for the classes is currently open. Please visit www.thisMTspace.com for more information. A portion of the net proceeds will go to The Actors Fund and The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You