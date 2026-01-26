 tracker
Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Ultimate Beethoven in February

This performance is being recorded by Mississippi Public Broadcasting for future airing on MPB’s radio network.

By: Jan. 26, 2026
Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform Ultimate Beethoven next month. The performance is set for February 28, 2025.

You know the name, now brace for the impact of the master’s music live! Beethoven’s sublime Violin Concerto is among his most transcendent works, and international sensation William Hagen is back by popular demand to bring flair and consummate artistry to the task. Beethoven’s playfully imaginative and bold Symphony No. 2 makes this evening a perfect balance of genius. 

