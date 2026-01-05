Mississippi Theatre Association State Festival Returns in January

🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A major gathering of theatre artists, students and enthusiasts is set to take the stage in Mississippi later this month with the Mississippi Theatre Association (MTA) State Festival, promising several days of performances, workshops and celebration of the performing arts. The annual festival runs Jan. 15–18.

The Mississippi Theatre Association State Festival is a four-day event that includes college auditions, scholarship opportunities, one-act play festivals, theatre for youth festivals, individual events for high school students and adults, and workshops. MTA Festival is the one time each year that theatre-makers of all disciplines from across the state can gather together and celebrate each other’s work.

Festival Passes will be available for $40 for the weekend. This will include play passes and workshops only. This pass does not include adult or youth socials.

Day Passes/Block Passes will be available for $20 per day. This will include play passes and workshops only. This pass does not include adult or youth socials.

Block Passes will be available for $10 per day. This will include play passes only. This does not include youth or adult socials.