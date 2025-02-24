THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET Comes to the Saenger Theater in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of The Great Gatsby Ballet is coming to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater next month. The performance is on March 22nd, 2025.

Step into the jazzy world of the Roaring Twenties with this new production of the World Ballet Company. See the glitz, glamor, and tragic romance of F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel LIVE on stage, featuring a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, all-star creative team, lustrous hand-crafted costumes and lavish groundbreaking sets. The original score evokes the energy and atmosphere of the 1920s.

World Ballet Company - The Great Gatsby is a must-see feast for the eyes. Get your tickets and be among the first to experience this lavish new production!

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 450,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

For ages 8 and over.

Door will open at 6:00 PM and show will start at 7:00 PM.

