Oxford Film Festival To Lead National Q&A for Virtual Film Festival Day

With almost 200 film festivals postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, film festivals from around the country are coming together to celebrate the inaugural Film Festival Day through the Film Festival Alliance and their partnership with Theatrical At Home.

Thirty festivals from 19 states, including the local Oxford Film Festival, will partake in a virtual screening of the independent film PHOENIX, OREGON (@phoenixoregonmovie) along with a virtual filmmaker Q&A held by Oxford Film Festival's own Executive Director, Melanie Addington.

On April 11, indie film lovers will join in from all over to support the nearly 175 cancellations and shine a light on the film festival industry. To purchase tickets and support the local Oxford Film Festival please visit: https://shop.jomafilms.com/products/phoenix-oregon-film-festival-day?variant=3142935452067.

Tickets purchased on behalf of the Oxford Film Festival will receive a generous split of the proceeds, to help the organization's impacted by COVID-19 disruptions.

For more information and to stay updated on the current happenings of the Film Festival Day, please visit https://filmfestivalalliance.org/ffa-theatrical-at-home-present-film-festival-day/. Please come join us in a celebration of our communities, our audiences, independent filmmakers and what makes the film festival experience so unique. For more information and virtual film showing times please see the information below:

April 11, 2020

Start the film: 6:00 pm EDT/ 5:00 pm CST/ 3:00 pm PDT

Join the Q&A: 8:00 pm EDT/ 7:00 pm CST / 5:00 pm PDT





