Mississippi Theatre Association Goes Virtual in 2021

Mississippi Theatre Association is going virtual in 2020/2021! The company has announced its upcoming events and important dates for the rest of this year.

Events and Important Dates

Virtual Teachers Workshop: September 11-12

Dream Team Application Deadline: October 31

North and South Dramafest Video Submission Deadline: November 1

Playwriting Submission Deadline: November 1

North and South Virtual Dramafest: November 6-7

SETC Screening Auditions Submission Deadline: November 11 by 11am

Theatre For Youth Registration Deadline: November 22

Community Theatre Registration Deadline: December 1

Secondary Theatre Registration Deadline: December 15

Virtual Festivals

Roundtable discussions:

Secondary Theatre: July 24 at 10am

Community Theatre: July 26 at 8pm

Email execdir@MTA-online.org for a Zoom link.

Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You