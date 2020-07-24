Mississippi Theatre Association Goes Virtual in 2021
Mississippi Theatre Association is going virtual in 2020/2021! The company has announced its upcoming events and important dates for the rest of this year.
Events and Important Dates
Virtual Teachers Workshop: September 11-12
Dream Team Application Deadline: October 31
North and South Dramafest Video Submission Deadline: November 1
Playwriting Submission Deadline: November 1
North and South Virtual Dramafest: November 6-7
SETC Screening Auditions Submission Deadline: November 11 by 11am
Theatre For Youth Registration Deadline: November 22
Community Theatre Registration Deadline: December 1
Secondary Theatre Registration Deadline: December 15
Virtual Festivals
Roundtable discussions:
Secondary Theatre: July 24 at 10am
Community Theatre: July 26 at 8pm
Email execdir@MTA-online.org for a Zoom link.