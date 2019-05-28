Crossroads Animal Hospital Presents Pet Fest

Oxford Film Festival and MS Critterz are partnering up for a Pet Fest on June 15 at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford MS. This will be a 70-minute block of short cat videos from Oscillope Laboratories, lawn party and pet activities. This event will be set to raise funds for MS Critterz our local non-kill pet shelter and the Oxford Film Festival.

The lawn party will be held from 5-7:30 pm and the movies will be from 7:30-9 pm at the Old Armory Pavilion on the corner of University and Bramlett Blvd. Children, pets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at https://oxfordarts.com/shop/event-tickets/product/1642-pet-fest.

Photos by Joey Brent will be printing and Paw Print Art by Clay Canvas will be providing additional activities for your pet. For $5 you can get a photo with your pet including a 3x5 print or you can also get a paw print in clay. These could make great Father's Day gifts.

Food will be available for sale with 15% going to the fundraiser by Dodo Pizza and Oxsicles. Waters, sodas, popcorn are also for sale by Oxford Film Festival. Picnic baskets are also welcome. Pets can also enjoy free treats from Stella and Chewy's and chewy.com.

The event is Presented by Crossroads Animal Hospital and sponsored by Clay Canvas, Dodo Pizza, Photos by Joey Brent, Oxsicles, Chewys.com and Stella and Chewys, and Makenzie Clark and Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. Sixty percent of the proceeds will go to MS Critterz and 40% to Oxford Film Festival. A trailer for CatVideo Fest is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1FzKPkTT-M.





