Cortland Repertory Theatre Will Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed August 18-21 at Cortland Repertory Theatre. The play by William Shakespeare has been adapted and directed by Bill Kincaid.

"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." CRT presents its first ever production of a Shakespeare classic! With just six actors and trimmed to just one hour, this charming adaption is the perfect ending to our outdoor summer! Against the backdrop of a battle of wills between the Fairy King Oberon and Queen Titania, four misguided lovers are challenged by magic and trickery when they become pawns in a complex game of love. And in this case, love can make a person a jackass...literally!

Adult Tickets: $10

Under 12 Tickets: $7

Please visit the refreshment tent before entering the seating area. Please be prepared to remain seated once inside the tent.

The 2021 Season will have the audience seated under a large tent with the actors on an outdoor stage located 12 feet away from the first row of audience members, allowing the actors to perform without masks.

Tickets will be available, as always on a first-come, first-served basis. Single seats will NOT be available. Seats will only be sold in groups of 2, 3 or 4. Please consider helping CRT financially by planning a group of 4 to sit together. Your group members should be comfortable sitting in close proximity to each other.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Patrons must have purchased a ticket or exchanged a Flex Pass for a ticket prior to arriving at the Pavilion for a performance.

NOTE: Printed playbills will not be available this summer. All show information, including staff bios, advertisers, donor lists and more will be found on our website.