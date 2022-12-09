CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend
The performance is on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!
As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock".
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
Leapin' Lizards! Broadway in Jackson has announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at Thalia Mara Hall on May 3rd, 2023. Tickets for the Jackson engagement go on sale Friday, December 2nd, 2023.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023
November 25, 2022
Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
November 21, 2022
Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art
November 14, 2022
Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
November 8, 2022
Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope – as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.