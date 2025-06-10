Biloxi Hosts Summer Camp WE ARE MONSTERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Biloxi Little Theatre is looking for some fang-tastic young "monsters" to attend their Summer Camp! Join in for two weeks of creativity, fun and exploration and dive into the world of theater. Open to ages 7-14*, the camp offers an opportunity to learn acting skills, make new friends, and, most importantly, have a blast on stage! The culmination of summer camp will be a full performance of the spook-tacular new musical adventure, "WE ARE MONSTERS"!

Camp Dates: June 16-27, 2025, from 9AM-4PM.

Early drop off/late pickup (between 8-9AM and 4-5PM) available for an additional $50 per week. Campers will need to bring their own lunch/refreshments. Water is provided.

"WE ARE MONSTERS" performances: June 28, 2025 (tickets sold separately). Each participating camper will receive one comp ticket for a family member or friend.

Directed by BONNIE HOEG.

Cost: $325. Discount offered for additional siblings.

Please direct any inquiries to bltheatremedia@gmail.com.

*Please contact BLT if you have a child outside the age range who would like to participate. Each request will be handled on a case-by-case basis and is at the discretion of the Director/Camp Leader.

