ARTRAGEOUS Comes to the Saenger Theater in January

The event is on January 17th, 2025.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
The immersive art experience, Artrageous is coming to Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater stage on January 17th, 2025.

Art, Music, Theater, Singing, Dancing, and Audience Interaction all on one stage. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes you on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and the show will start at 7:30 PM.

Tickets for the show are $25 plus fees.




