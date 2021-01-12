Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Check Out The 2020 Italy Award Winners!

Miglior attore del decennio

Manuel Frattini - PRISCILLA LA REGINA DEL DESERTO - Teatro Brancaccio - 2019

Miglior attrice del decennio

Giulia Fabbri - MARY POPPINS - Teatro nazionale - 2019

Miglior compagnia di musical del decennio

Compagnia della Rancia

Miglior coreografia del decennio

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Teatro Nazionale - 2019

Miglior ensemble del decennio

MARY POPPINS - Nazionale - 2020

Miglior musical non originale del decennio

NUNSENSE- LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de Servi - 2015

Miglior musical originale del decennio

SALVATORE GIULIANO IL MUSICAL - Teatro Alfieri - 2011

Miglior musiche/liriche originali del decennio

Dino Scuderi - SALVATORE GIULIANO IL MUSICAL - Teatro Alfieri - 2011

Miglior regia del decennio

Fabrizio Angelini - NUNSENSE-LE AMICHE DI MARIA - teatro de servi - 2015

Miglior scenografia del decennio

Giulio Coltellacci e Gabriele Moreschi - AGGIUNGI UN POSTO A TAVOLA - teatro brancaccio - 2018

Miglior testo originale del decennio

Martina Ferrazzano e Raffaele Fracchiolla - FIGLI DI GIUDA - teatro brancaccio - 2018

