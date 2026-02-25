FESTIVALLE Marks 10th Edition In Sicily’s Valley Of The Temples

🎭 NEW! Italy Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Italy & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FestiValle will celebrate its 10th edition from August 7–10, 2026 in the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Sicily. Titled “10 Years Together,” the anniversary event will feature four days of concerts, digital arts, and site-specific performances set within the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Founded as an independent project, FestiValle has expanded over the past decade into an international destination festival, blending contemporary music with historic landscapes. The 2026 lineup includes more than 20 events, ranging from sunset concerts and late-night aftershows to dawn performances.

Among the first artists announced are Ezra Collective, Mind Enterprises, Octave One, Greentea Peng, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, and Apparat.

Ezra Collective will open the festival on August 7 with a performance blending jazz, afrobeat, and hip hop. On August 8, Mind Enterprises and Detroit techno duo Octave One will take the stage, with Octave One presenting its hardware-driven live set. August 9 will feature Greentea Peng in her Italian-exclusive appearance, along with Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles in their only Sicilian date. Apparat will close the festival on August 10 with a live band performance spanning electronic and ambient influences.

Events will take place across several historic sites within the Valley of the Temples. Sunset concerts will be held at the Giardino della Kolymbethra near the Temple of the Dioscuri, while the main stage will be set in the Cava di Tufo at the Teatro dell’Efebo, an ancient stone quarry transformed into an open-air theater. The festival will also include aftershows overlooking the Temples of Concordia and Juno.

Additional programming and ticket information will be announced by FestiValle organizers.

