Teatro la Fenice Will Reopen in July; Upcoming Concert Lineup Announced!

Teatro la Fenice is set to reopen in July. Check out the venue's upcoming lineup below, featuring Francesco Meli, Luca Salis, Diego Fasolis, and more!

July 5 at 7 p.m.

Brass players of the Orchestra and choral artists from La Fenice will perform music by Copland, Monteverdi, Gabrieli, and Bach.

July 9 and 11 at 7 p.m.

Diego Fasolis will conduct an all-Handel program.

July 10, 12, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m.

Vivaldi's "Ottone in Villa" will be directed by Prete Rosso. Diego Fasolis conducts the opera, which is set to star Giulia Semenzato, Sonia Prina, Lucia Cirillo, Giuseppe Valentino Buzza, and Michela Antenucci.

July 16

Program of works by Strauss and Mozart

July 17

Program of works by Vivaldi and Albinoni.

July 22

Alex Esposito will appear in recital

July 23

Luca Salsi and Francesco Meli will perform music by Verdi

