Trinacria Theatre Company Reveals Three International Artist Residencies For 10th Anniversary Season in Sicily

Trinacria Theatre Company has announced three artist residency opportunities for its milestone ten-year anniversary in 2026, inviting international creators to develop new work in the stunning rural landscape of Pezzolo.

Founded in 2016 in the small village of Pezzolo in the Southern Messina region, Trinacria Theatre Company has grown into a vibrant hub for global artists committed to community-centered creative practice. Through its productions, residencies, and festivals, the company continues to champion the role of the arts in placemaking, bringing high-caliber international work to an underserved region and fostering a shared cultural mythology with its local community.

"Reaching ten years is a profound moment for us," says Artistic Director, Mariagrazia La Fauci. "These residencies allow artists from around the world to engage deeply with our community while finding the focus, inspiration, and support they need to move their work forward, in whichever way best suits their creative needs."

This celebration coincides with the inauguration of the Trinacria Art Garage, or TAG, a new community-maker-space within Casa Trinacria. Casa Trinacria is a former family home in the village of Pezzolo which was generously donated to the organization's use as an artist residency house by the Archidiacono and Venuti families. This extraordinary gift has allowed Trinacria to expand their mission and offerings. The house has been lovingly restored by local volunteers, with only the garage space in need of completion. With volunteer work on the garage scheduled to take place this winter, artists arriving to Pezzolo in 2026 will be greeted by a new, inviting space to write, paint, draw, build, play, or create.

In 2026, Trinacria will offer three residency pathways, including a brand-new retreat program and two returning favorites:

PEZZOLO RETREAT RESIDENCY (NEW for 2026!)

May 12 - June 1, 2026

The company's most flexible program to date, this 1, 2, or 3 week self-directed retreat invites artists of any discipline to immerse themselves in the quiet beauty of Pezzolo. Participants can dedicate uninterrupted time to an independent project or reconnect with their creative process without the expectation of a final showing.

Applications due December 21.

More information: www.trinacriatheatre.com/pezzolo-retreat-residency

TRINACRIA FESTIVAL RESIDENCY

July 24 - August 13, 2026

Designed for individual artists or small collectives developing work for presentation in the Trinacria Arts Festival, this residency blends independent practice with meaningful community engagement. Selected projects will reflect the festival's vision and respond thoughtfully to the region's landscape, culture, and audiences.

Applications due December 21.

More information: www.trinacriatheatre.com/trinacria-festival-residency

PEZZOLO CREATIVE INTENSIVE FOR WRITERS: SCRIPT TRANSFORMATION

September 2026 (Exact dates TBA)

Back by popular demand, this two-week workshop-residency supports writers ready to elevate a script or screenplay through focused development time and expert dramaturgical guidance. Led by award-winning Nigerian-American dramaturg Iyvon E. (Artistic Director of The Parsnip Ship; former Director of Artistic Programming at Signature Theatre), the program offers a rare, deeply supported environment for advancing a script to its next stage.

Applications open January 2026.

More information: www.trinacriatheatre.com/pezzolo-creative-immersion

For details on all Trinacria residencies, visit: www.trinacriatheatre.com/residency.

