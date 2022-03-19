Teatro Rigio di Parma to Stage SWEET CINDERELLA

The Teatro Regio di Parma is set to stage Sweet Cinderella, an interactive story that entertains and shows children the values a??a??of honesty, goodness, and kindness. Dolce Cenerentola is set to be staged at the Ridotto of the Teatro Regio di Parma on Friday 25 March 2022, at 9.00 and 11.00 for schools; Saturday 26 March 2022 at 3.30 pm and 6.00 pm for families. The show by As.Li.Co.-Opera Kids is taken from La Cenerentola by Gioachino Rossini. It is directed by Simone Guerro, the animations are by Nadia Milani, the puppets are by Ilaria Comisso, and the musical dramaturgy is by Giuseppe Califano.



On stage, the mezzo-soprano Matilde Lazzaroni (Cenerentola, mezzo-soprano), the actors Giacomo Occhi (Principe Ramiro / Dandini) and Miriam Costamagna (Don Magnifico / Clorinda / Tisbe), and the pianist Hyeji Choi in the role of Alidoro, will give life to a participatory show in which the young audience is invited to sing an aria from the opera and interact with the performers.



Cinderella lives in an ancient castle, a girl with a big heart who manages to keep her kindness intact even in the face of the whims and wrongs suffered by her two stepsisters and her stepfather, Don Magnifico. One day Prince Ramiro arrives in the village in search of a wife. It is not easy for a prince to find a woman who truly loves him and is not just fascinated by his wealth. The prince then devises a plan: he will exchange his royal clothes for the uniform of his waiter for a few days. Only in this way will he be able to understand if the love of the woman he will meet will be true.



"Rossini thought of La Cenerentola as a critique of the decline of the values a??a??of the society of his time. It is a work on the importance of honesty, on the need for a return to simpler values a??a??- writes director Simone Guerro . "No tricks, no magic: Cinderella will have to do it alone to get out of her domestic prison and sweetness is her most effective weapon. Our story respects the story of Rossini's work and borrows some of the most famous music from it. On stage, Cinderella and Prince Ramiro are played by an actor and a singer in flesh and blood, while the stepsisters and Dandini are puppets, grotesque and over the top, and Don Magnifico is a great mask, all caricatures of an attracted society."



TICKET OFFICE OF THE REGIO THEATER OF PARMA

Tickets for (€ 10.00 full; € 5.00 reduced) are on sale at the box office of the Teatro Regio di Parma. Schools are invited to write to educational@teatroregioparma.it. Tickets are also available on festivalverdi.it .