Houdini Musical THE IMPOSSIBLE MAN Will Premiere Next Year

Broadway star and multiple Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman will portray the most famous illusionist and showman of all time, Harry Houdini, in an original musical, The Impossible Man, featuring more than 20 stage illusions, some never presented before. This announcement comes on 31st October 2024, which marks 98 years since Houdini’s death. Previewing in Italy’s Lake Como in Spring 2025, the official world premiere is set to be announced later in the year.

With performances that ‘stand in memory’ (The New York Times), Ryan Silverman has appeared in movies and on TV in successful titles such as Suits and The Good Fight and on Broadway as the leads in Side Show, Chicago and The Phantom of the Opera. Ryan Silverman will originate the role of Harry Houdini in the new musical The Impossible Man, with two special previews in the prestigious setting of Sociale Theatre in Como, following a workshop in Italy in the preceding weeks.

Silverman says, Getting to be involved with a new production is always an honour. Playing the role of Houdini will be a challenge I’m thrilled to take on, and with such a respected creative team I’m beyond excited to jump into the world of The Impossible Man!

Director and writer Federico Bellone (latest production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera) comments, The show is so based on magic, that we need, at this point, to experience it through a full production.

The musical is based on the true story of the famous figure and its storytelling takes inspiration from modern TV Shows, where the narrative bounces between the present (1926, on the day of the celebrity's last performance) and various episodes from his past. The Broadway-style music, influenced by the magician's Hungarian origins, is composed by Giovanni Maria Lori.

The illusions include a new appearance of an elephant on stage and a brand new take on the classic Chinese Water Torture Cell. Paolo Carta (Mary Poppins, Ghost, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory in Europe) is in charge of the show’s magic with choreography by Gillian Bruce (latest Phantom).

The cast will be announced shortly.

