Giorgio Panariello LA FAVOLA MIA Tour Postponed to 2022

The show on 11 April at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni daUdine is therefore postponed to 2 March 2022.

Apr. 8, 2021  
In light of recent events and current ministerial provisions, the theatrical tour of "LA FAVOLA MIA", the new show by Giorgio Panariello, has been postponed to 2022.

Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date.

Ticket information can be found at www.ticketone.it.

The Tuscan comedian is back with the new show "La Favola Mia", with which he will take the stage of the main Italian theaters to celebrate his career.

Giorgio Panariello will be at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine with a unique one man show: lots of laughter, irreverence, topicality and great classics from his repertoire.


