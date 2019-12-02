BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Italy Awards!

Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Italy:

Miglior attore non protagonista
Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 29%
 Carmine Barbato - GODSPELL - AMTA 20%
 Filippo Francucci - GODSPELL - AMTA 16%

Miglior attore protagonista
Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA 45%
 Carmine Barbato - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 39%
 Lillo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 6%

Miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA 21%
 Giulia Fagioli - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 21%
 Alessandra Mercuri - GODSPELL - AMTA 20%

Miglior attrice protagonista
Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 44%
 Vera Dragone - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 25%
 Carlotta Sibilla - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 11%

Miglior direzione musicale
Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA 48%
 Emanuele Derosas - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 36%
 Emanuele Friello - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 7%

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)
Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 59%
 Emiliano Palmeri (Traduzione liriche) - KINKY BOOTS - Teatro Nuovo 24%
 Simone Martino - LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN - Etherea Omnis - MTDA 8%

Miglior regia/coreografia
Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA 47%
 Martin Loberto / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 37%
 Maurizio Colombi / Rita Pivano - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 6%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)
GODPSELL AMTA 77%
 SCHOOL OF ROCK PeepArrow - Il Sistina 11%
 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Compagnia dell'Alba 8%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)
FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company 69%
 IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE Sopra Le Righe 9%
 LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN Etherea Omnis - MTDA 8%

Miglior testo
Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 65%
 Massimo Romeo Piparo (Adattamento italiano) - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 24%
 Matteo Borghi (Adattamento italiano) - L'ASCENSORE - I perFORMErs 5%

