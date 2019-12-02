December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Italy Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Italy:
Miglior attore non protagonista
Miglior attore protagonista
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Miglior attrice protagonista
Miglior direzione musicale
Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)
Miglior regia/coreografia
Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)
Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)
Miglior testo
Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 29%
Carmine Barbato - GODSPELL - AMTA 20%
Filippo Francucci - GODSPELL - AMTA 16%
Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA 45%
Carmine Barbato - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 39%
Lillo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 6%
Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA 21%
Giulia Fagioli - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 21%
Alessandra Mercuri - GODSPELL - AMTA 20%
Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 44%
Vera Dragone - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 25%
Carlotta Sibilla - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 11%
Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA 48%
Emanuele Derosas - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 36%
Emanuele Friello - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 7%
Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 59%
Emiliano Palmeri (Traduzione liriche) - KINKY BOOTS - Teatro Nuovo 24%
Simone Martino - LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN - Etherea Omnis - MTDA 8%
Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA 47%
Martin Loberto / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 37%
Maurizio Colombi / Rita Pivano - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 6%
GODPSELL AMTA 77%
SCHOOL OF ROCK PeepArrow - Il Sistina 11%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Compagnia dell'Alba 8%
FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company 69%
IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE Sopra Le Righe 9%
LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN Etherea Omnis - MTDA 8%
Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 65%
Massimo Romeo Piparo (Adattamento italiano) - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 24%
Matteo Borghi (Adattamento italiano) - L'ASCENSORE - I perFORMErs 5%
