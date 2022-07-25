THE GRANDSON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Based on "Trees Die Standing" by Alejandro Casona, The Grandson comes to The Cameri Theatre.

An old man seeking to make his wife happy hires the services of an actor to have him play the part of their grandson who left home many years before.

The grandmother, who is unaware that her real grandson fell into a life of crime and died, lovingly receives the 'grandson' who has, in the meanwhile, become a successful architect and is happily married. It appears the grandfather's plan - leaving an unforgettable memory in his wife's heart - is about to succeed.

However, the actor, used to acting on the theatre stage and suddenly standing on "the stage of life" discovers that this role is going to be much harder than any "Othello" or "Hamlet" he's ever played. When real-life blends into the play that the grandfather has cooked up, everyone will be forced to choose between the painful truth life offers and the magical fantasy that art offers us.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run July 25-26, 2022.