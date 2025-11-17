THE RETREAT Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yoni Berman, a millionaire with a dubious past, invites his closest friends to a desert retreat in a secluded villa to celebrate his birthday, as part of the spiritual transformation he is undergoing.



His friends, who doubt Yoni’s ability to truly change, derail the event within minutes, and decide to head back home. But then a storm erupts, trapping everyone inside the isolated villa. Suddenly the lights go out… and one of the guests is found dead.

The retreat turns into a crime scene, with each of the participants becoming a potential suspect, and possibly the next victim. While nature rages outside and tensions rise inside, even a retreat cannot erase the past, or rinse a dirty mouth.

A brilliant comic thriller, not for the faint of heart!



After the success of Love and Pandemic, Bat Hen Sabag and Irad Rubinstein reunite with a brilliant comic thriller that will open your chakras.



The production is supported by the Howard Gilman Yona Ettinger Fund.



*This play contains partial nudity.

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

*During the play, gunshot, explosion, and siren sounds are heard, and flashing lights are visible.