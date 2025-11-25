THE FATHER Comes to the Cameri Theatre

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elad Theater will present a new production of one of the most moving and beautifully written plays of our time. Starring Dvir Bendek, The Father is a deeply human drama—poignant, funny, and painfully true. It will make you leave the theatre wanting to hold your loved ones a little tighter.

André is a man in his sixties—an engineer, perhaps a dancer. He has two daughters—or maybe just one. He lives in his own apartment—or in his daughter’s home with her partner. He wears a very precise watch, yet his inner clock has lost its rhythm. It’s called dementia. With brilliance, humor, and compassion, Zeller’s play invites the audience directly into André’s mind.

Unlike a conventional play, we do not watch him from the outside; we experience the fragmented, chaotic reality through his eyes. Together with André, the audience tries to piece together the puzzle of his life as it unravels and rebuilds itself—where people, places, and moments blend and shift. This is a story about memory, relationships, longing, and the immense human spirit that lives within us all, no matter what we lose along the way.

An immersive and multi-award-winning masterpiece by French playwright Florian Zeller, The Father has been performed on major stages worldwide and was adapted into the Oscar-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins.

About Elad Theater

Elad Theater is one of the most original and dynamic creative ensembles in Israel’s contemporary cultural landscape. Its actors and creators left established careers in the country’s center and relocated with their families to Eilat and the Hevel Eilot region, aiming to transform Israel’s southernmost point into a groundbreaking cultural hub. The desert landscape offers fertile ground for artistic exploration and the development of new theatrical languages.