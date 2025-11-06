ALL IN FAVOR Returns to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All in Favor by David Bilenca and Ronnie Brodetzky is returning to the Cameri Theatre. The production is based on a play by Santiago Requejo López-Mateos, Raúl Barranco Gracía and Javier Lorenzo Sánche. It is directed by Ronnie Brodetzky, in arrangement with TOLMURV S.A and DOS CINCUENTA Y NUEVEL S.L. Performances run 4 December - 12 January.

A Tenants' Meeting. On the agenda: Renovating the bomb shelter in the basement, solving the pesky problem of the garbage bags often seen at the entrance to the building, and other similar matters of great importance to the building’s residents.

As the meeting nears its end, one of the apartment owners casually mentions that he plans to rent out his apartment to a person coping with mental health issues.

"You mean a lunatic?" one of the neighbors asks.

"No," he replies, "a person coping with mental health issues."

From that point on, the meeting spirals into a heated and emotional confrontation between the residents. Old grievances resurface, illegal balconies become a tangible threat, and somewhere—no one knows exactly where—a rat is lurking.

This play includes the use of a flashing lights.

Duration: 90 Minutes