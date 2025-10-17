Emma Smith To Join Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY & ALL THAT JAZZ Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome UK Jazz Star and acclaimed recording artist Emma Smith as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in November 2025 with the show 'Broadway & All That Jazz'.

Smith & Sutton will tour Israeli Theaters in November 2025 and will be joined on stage by Yonatan Riklis on Grand piano, Lead alto saxophone player and multi- instrumentalist Ofer Shapira, Ram Erez on Double bass, as well as Henry Vered on drums.

The international show Broadway & All That Jazz will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from Cabaret, Hello Dolly, as well as selections from Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Cinderella, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Emma Smith is a Parliamentary Jazz Vocalist of the Year winner, with diverse and extensive experience performing everywhere from the Royal Albert Hall in London to the world's leading jazz clubs.

She has collaborated with the likes of Michael Bublé, The Quincy Jones Orchestra, Jeff Goldblum and Jeremy Pelt / Wayne Escoffery quintet. Along the way, she has built a formidable reputation as a powerful, expressive artist on the global jazz scene.

Emma's many accolades to date include the widespread success of her long-established vocal harmony group, The Puppini Sisters, as well as a four-year stint as a broadcaster on BBC Radio 3. She also holds a position with her home club's acclaimed touring group, the Ronnie Scott's All Stars. Following a triumphant tour with American supergroup Postmodern Jukebox, Emma's career continues to soar — with tastemakers tipping her as one of the most exciting voices in jazz today.

Growing up in a family of jazz musicians, it was inevitable that Emma Smith would catch the bug for joyous, swinging music. With a saxophonist mother and a trumpeter-composer father, she was surrounded by jazz chords, bebop records, and three-part vocal harmony from a young age. But Emma cites her biggest influence as her grandfather — an East End trombone player who began in British Army bands and rose to prominence playing with legends such as Sammy Davis Jr., Oscar Peterson, Barbra Streisand, and Frank Sinatra.

Her solo album Meshuga Baby was hailed as a breakout release, amassing millions of streams and receiving widespread radio support from Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), Cerys Matthews (BBC 6 Music), TSF Jazz, and Jazz FM.

Her much-anticipated new album Bitter Orange arrived in July 2025 via US label La Reserve, where she is the first UK artist to join their ultra-hip roster.

Isaac Sutton, one of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras. Sutton is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more.



Over the last decade, Sutton has directed, produced and performed in shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood", "The Israel Prize" in collaboration with Israel Prize winner and legendary composer Nurit Hirsh, and his most recent production saluting Israeli legendary composer Effi Netzer for his 90th Birthday.

Sutton has previously toured with Broadway stars Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), as well as West End Star Emma Kingston (Wicked).

Emma Smith & Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY & ALL THAT JAZZ " at The Jerusalem Theater on November 4, Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center on November 7, Ra'anana Performing Arts Center on November 8, Petach Tikva Performing Arts Center on November 13, Ness Ziona Performing Arts Center on November 14 & Motzkin Theater on November 15