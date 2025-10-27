Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances will continue through 2 February 2026.

After surviving Auschwitz, Peter Singer arrives in London as a penniless refugee. Determined to cling to life, he erases his past and reinvents himself. Gradually, he succeeds in building a thriving real estate empire, captivates women with his charm, and gains entry into the upper echelons of British high society.

But when Singer is exposed as having clawed his way to the top by exploiting his tenants and trampling over them, the empire he built finds itself in grave jeopardy.

A colourful, wild, and sweeping epic inspired by the true story of Peter Rachman, the infamous London real estate tycoon.

Produced by arrangement with The Agency (London) Ltd, 24 Pottery Lane London W11 4LZ.

*This play contains partial nudity.

* This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

*During the play, a gunshot sound is heard.

*This play includes the use of a flashing lights.