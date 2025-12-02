Batsheva Dance Company Will Host Decadance 2025 in December

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Batsheva Dance Company will present Decadance 2025, a curated collage of repertory pieces by acclaimed choreographer Ohad Naharin, at the Suzanne Dellal Centre in Tel Aviv on Dec. 9, 2025.

The program, a long-running project in which Naharin revisits and recombines excerpts from works he created for the company, is designed as a living, ever-changing survey of his repertoire and typically runs about 70 minutes.

Batsheva’s public schedule also lists additional season engagements of Naharin’s pieces and related repertory through early 2026, including performances at the Suzanne Dellal Centre and other Israeli venues, offering further opportunities to see the company this season.

Tickets for Decadance and other Batsheva performances are available through the company’s box office and the Suzanne Dellal Centre’s ticketing pages; the Batsheva site lists a tickets office phone number and email for inquiries.

Audience advisories on the company’s page note that the performance may include nudity and Hebrew text without English translation, and patrons are advised to consult the box office for seating and accessibility information.