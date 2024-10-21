THE BLUE BIRD Returns to the Cameri Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Blue Bird has returned to the Cameri Theatre. Performances will continue through 31 December.

Tyltyl and Mytyl, twin brother and sister, set out with their dog on a magical journey in the forest, in search of a rare and special blue bird that is supposed to grant them all their wishes.

They encounter strange creatures and worlds that present the group with various challenges and tests. Will the twins manage to find the bird before dawn? And where is it hiding?

This is a new and colorful adaptation of Maeterlinck's masterpiece about the eternal quest for happiness.



*Viewers seated in the front row will receive plastic covers for their legs to keep them from getting wet.

Duration: 90 Minutes

