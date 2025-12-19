🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Medea is now playing at the Cameri Theatre, in a modern adaptation by Shahar Pinkas, based on Euripides. The production features direction and dramaturgy by Irad Rubinstain. Performances run through 7 January.

Medea and Jason are a successful couple—a true "power couple." They have the perfect child, the perfect home, and their eco-startup (ecological startup) is about to change the world. Then suddenly, one day, without any warning, Jason tells Medea that he’s leaving her for a younger woman whom he has gotten pregnant. Slowly, everything that had been secure and stable in Medea’s life falls apart. Her pain turns into rage, and she spirals into a vortex of revenge with no way out.



Following the success of “Oedipus”, the Cameri Theatre will present another timeless classic in an original adaptation.

Note: This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

Duration: 105 Minutes