World Premiere of Daniel Cremin's New Play Set for Reykjavik Fringe Festival

Irish magician and theatre-maker Daniel Cremin is set to enchant Icelandic audiences with his critically acclaimed one-man play, Why Magic?, marking both his Icelandic debut and the first international performance of this captivating intimate production. Performances take place on June 4 and June 6.

How does someone become a magician?

Following the success of his pervious magic play, It's All An Act! Daniel Cremin brings Why Magic? to The National Theatre of Iceland - Kjallarinn as part of Reykjavik Fringe Festival. This play is a spellbinding tale of self-discovery filled with astonishing interactive and visual magic.

Based on experiences from Daniel's own life, Why Magic? is a one-man play that tells the story of a young boy who always struggled to fit in. One evening after witnessing magician Paul Daniels on television, everything changes. He discovers the world of magic, a world that gives him a form of confidence that nothing else ever did.

But how does he navigate this world? And how can he manifest his dream into a reality? Blending theatre and storytelling, Why Magic? is an unforgettable play of passion and determination, coupled with jaw-dropping visual and psychological magic that will leave you in utter disbelief.

Daniel Cremin is renowned for his innovative approach to theatre and magic, having been asked to perform for the likes of Lewis Capaldi, The Script, and Gavin James. His previous works, including Mystery of the Mind, Tricks of the Trade, and It's All An Act! have garnered acclaim for their originality and emotional depth.

Make sure to catch Why Magic? The National Theatre of Iceland - Kjallarinn as part of Reykjavik Fringe Festival on June 4 and 6.

