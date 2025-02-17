Villagers, Pillow Queens, & Morgana Join 'When Next We Meet' Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Next We Meet, a boutique music festival set in the stunning grounds of Raheen House, Clonmel, has announced its first wave of artists for the 2025 edition taking place on June 7th and 8th.

The much-anticipated event will feature Villagers, Pillow Queens, and Morgana, marking another stellar lineup for the artist-led festival. With a reputation for curating an exceptional selection of alternative Irish acts across a weekend celebration, When Next We Meet offers festivalgoers a high end experience in an intimate garden setting. Past editions showcased world-class Irish artists including Bell X1, Lisa Hannigan, Daithí, Ye Vagabonds and Soda Blonde, with 2025 promising to continue this caringly curated approach.

Headlining Saturday June 7th are enigmatic indie-rockers Pillow Queens, who come to Clonmel on the wings of their 2024 LP release ‘Name Your Sorrow’. Following headline shows at Electric Brixton (London), Live at The Iveagh Gardens (Dublin) and slot at Glastonbury last summer, as well as dates across the UK and North America, the band is set to deliver a powerful set. Described by Atwood Magazine as a “heavy, sweaty & seductive rock reverie”, Pillow Queens have been deservedly praised for their raw energy, raucous performances, commitment to creating a space for underrepresented voices in music.

Joining them on June 7th is rising indie-pop artist Morgana, who announced her solo career in 2023 after the international success of her former project, Saint Sister. Delivering electrifying performances supporting CMAT across Europe and the USA, Pillow Queens at Iveagh Gardens, and standout slots at Other Voices Morgana is set for a 2025 breakthrough. Her debut solo I’ll Cry When I’m Dead was released October 2024 accompanied by a sensational video featuring beloved Irish comedian Ardal O’Hanlon. Her appearance at When Next We Meet is set to be on the festival's most talked-about highlights.

Closing the festival on Sunday June 8th is the incomparable Villagers. Led by the award-winning singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-dramatist Conor O’Brien, the acclaimed indie-folk outfit will bring their masterful live show to Clonmel on the same year they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their Ivor Novello winning album Darling Arithmetic. The accolades are endless as Villagers’ career spans 6 studio albums, multiple Mercury Prize nominations, 2013’s Choice Music Prize album of the year and another Ivor Novello for best song in 2010 with Becoming A Jackel’. Their sixth studio album That Golden Time was released in May 2024 and underlines O’Brien’s unwavering commitment to a uniquely nuanced, literate and melodic fusion of folk, pop and rock that has won awards and accolades from peers such as Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Damon Albarn and Guy Garvey. The unfaltering live band known for passionate, fiery performances bring their esteemed music to Clonmel in June.

"We've been absolutely delighted (and only mildly surprised) by the festival's steady rise since its 2022 debut," says Kate Twohig, festival producer and co-director of When Next We Meet. "Eoin [Hally] and I are musicians first, so getting to bring incredible artists like Villagers, Pillow Queens, and Morgana to Tipperary feels like a bit of a dream we managed to convince everyone to go along with. Our goal is simple: to create a space where both emerging and established artists have a special experience - and where the audience isn’t just watching the magic happen but are an integral part of that magic."

Capturing the magic of hidden festival gems with no need for tents or wellies, When Next We Meet offers a unique, immersive festival experience in the stunning valley of Sliabh na mBan. Enjoy world-class music, homegrown talent, artisanal food and drink, art and a vibrant community atmosphere, all within the picturesque setting of Raheen House.

