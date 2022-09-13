Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Abbey Announces Two Upcoming Shows For This Christmas

Learn more about The Weir and The Long Christmas Dinner!

Ireland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

The Abbey Announces Two Upcoming Shows For This Christmas

As the evenings grow shorter, the thoughts of warm winter lights start to flourish. A cosy pub, a trip to the theatre, a day with family; Christmas is a time to catch up with loved ones and a marker of time. This Christmas, the Abbey invites you to come gather, reflect, and engage in shared experiences.

While The Weir and The Long Christmas Dinner are two individual productions, both speak to time passing, love and loss and how the sharing of stories can shift the lens. It is the women in particular that change the narrative in these plays. In a rural pub with the fire lit and men sharing stories nestled around their pints, one woman's truth changes the narrative, and leaves the biggest impact in The Weir. With The Long Christmas Dinner the family table showcases the powerful presence of the men, yet it is the women who propel the story forward.

"These plays give us a moment to pause and reflect on our cultural history, a connection with our ancestors and the things that we care about," Caitríona McLaughlin, Artistic Director of the Abbey Theatre.

The Weir by Conor McPherson

Directed by Caitríona McLaughlin

"I love the text of The Weir because I think it does what we fundamentally do as a culture, which is communicate through metaphor and story.
It taps into our pagan history, and leans into some sort of supernatural force," Caitríona McLaughlin, Artistic Director of the Abbey Theatre.

In a bar in rural Ireland, the landlord and three of his regulars share tales with one another, and with Valerie, a young woman who has recently arrived from Dublin - their stories come with a supernatural slant. But when Valerie shares her own melancholic and ghostly story, it leaves the men believing that salvation may be possible.

Written by Olivier-winning and Tony nominated writer Conor McPherson, currently an Abbey Theatre Senior Associate Writer, this play showcases Irish storytelling at its finest. Cast announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

The Long Christmas Dinner by Thornton Wilder

Directed by Sarah Jane Scaife and Raymond Keane

"In The Long Christmas Dinner, the ghosts and story tellers of the past are still at the Christmas table.
It is something that we live through every time we have a special event and somebody's missing," Caitríona McLaughlin, Artistic Director of the Abbey Theatre.

With a shortened run due to Covid in 2021, the Abbey's critically acclaimed production of The Long Christmas Dinner returns in 2022, having picked up 5 Irish Times Theatre Award nominations. In this meditation on togetherness and separation, birth, death, and renewal, we visit successive generations of the Bayard family at their Christmas dinner table spanning a period of 90 years. This heart-warming family drama happens over a seamless 50 minutes. The Long Christmas Dinner gives us a moment to pause and reflect on our own families, what has been lost to us, and what Christmas means for each of us.

Some of Ireland's best-loved talents reunite to present this joyous Christmas celebration - the cast includes Rachael Dowling, Máire Ní Ghráinne, Bryan Burroughs, Emmet Byrne, Rachel O'Byrne, Will O'Connell, Liam Bixby, Fionnuala Gygax and Fiona Lucia McGarry with new additions in Benjamin Reilly and Úna Ní Bhriain.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This MonthOWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month
September 12, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
MADEMOISELLE F Comes to the Belgrade Theatre Next MonthMADEMOISELLE F Comes to the Belgrade Theatre Next Month
August 31, 2022

This October, a powerful new drama comes to the Belgrade Theatre's B2 stage with Mademoiselle F, running from Tues 4 – Sat 8 Oct. Written by Vanessa Oakes and directed by Mark Evans, Mademoiselle F made its premiere last summer at the Shop Front Theatre, and now returns to Coventry in its new home of the Belgrade Theatre.
The Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The EverymanThe Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The Everyman
August 29, 2022

The Gate will present a new production of Sebastian Barry’s seminal play The Steward of Christendom, directed by Louise Lowe and featuring Owen Roe as Thomas Dunne, at The Everyman. The production will run for five performances only from September 6th to 10th.
Mufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in SeptemberMufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in September
August 24, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
Cork City's Culture Night Programme Announced For 2022Cork City's Culture Night Programme Announced For 2022
August 23, 2022

 This year’s Culture Night, on September 23rd, will see venues all over the country open their doors, late into the night. From music to the arts, to comedy, fashion, and literature, entertainment lovers are in for a real treat as more than 1,000 live events are planned. Cork City’s Culture Night Programme has an astonishing array of events which will appear in online listings and printed fliers around the city over the next weeks.