THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN Comes to The Everyman

Irish National Opera kicks off 2026 with a major nationwide tour of Janáček's much-loved opera The Cunning Little Vixen. A life-affirming portrait of the cycle of life with both human and animal characters encountering love and loss in the opera. The Cunning Little Vixen will open in Siamsa Tíre Tralee on Saturday 31 January and tour to nine venues across Ireland, including a night in The Everyman on Thursday February 5th.

Rising-star Charlotte Corderoy, who was awarded 'Emerging Artist, Conductor of the Year' at the 2025 Critics' Circle Awards ceremony in London Coliseum this September, will make her Irish National Opera debut as maestro.

American soprano Amber Norelai will perform the role of Vixen, with Irish soprano Jade Phoenix (Die Fledermaus 2025) as the Fox, and Irish baritone Benjamin Russell as the Forester.

This brand-new production is directed by Sophie Motley (Werther 2023), with set desig by Maree Kerans, costume design by Saileóg O'Halloran, projection design by Neil O'Driscoll, lighting design by Sarah Jane Shiels and choreography by Emily Terndrup.

Driven by his instinct for natural rhythms, Janáček's score concisely evokes forest sounds with folk-infused brightness, reflecting renewal and change with unsentimental clarity. Far from a simple fairy tale, The Cunning Little Vixen is a profound reflection on life itself.

The opera explores the uneasy boundary between human lives and the wild. It follows a young vixen taken in by a forester, who escapes and builds a life of her own but is ultimately killed, leaving the forester to confront his own place in nature's cycle. What unfolds is a deeply human exploration of freedom, love and nature's unstoppable force.

The Cunning Little Vixen features the Irish National Opera Orchestra and Chorus and will be performed in English with English subtitles.

