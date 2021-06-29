Saluting the 4th Irish Singer Caitríona 0'Leary Presents UNACCOMPANIED 41

On Saturday July 3, Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform the 41st installment of Unaccompanied, her monthly series of micro-concerts live-streamed on Facebook on the first Saturday of each month at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00).

For Unaccompanied 41 O'Leary performs a wide range of songs written - or intended - to be performed without accompaniment. The repertoire for Unaccompanied includes medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America among other rarely heard works.

During the broadcast O'Leary speaks about the history, provenance and texts of the songs. She often performs variants of the same song which may be found in different countries and on different continents. She performs in costumes which she designs and makes for each performance. Videos of the concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel.

For her June concert Caitríona will perform 3 songs:

The Cuckoo - traditional Southern U.S.

Grinnin' in your Face - traditional Southern U.S.

Dulaman - traditional Irish

Caitríona O'Leary is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music. She is particularly known for her performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert which she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." Her latest recording for Heresy Records, The Red Book of Ossory with her ensemble, Anakronos received five stars from the Irish Times, ArtMuseLondon called it "a singular work of genius" and RTÉ Lyric fm and The Journal of Music lauded it as "One of the records of the year". Most recently she is featured in the short film, Love's Fever based on the song Deh Lassa La Mia Vita from Day 7 of Boccaccio's Decameron - Watch it here.

The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a 2 May 2020 concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.