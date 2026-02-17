Ortús Chamber Music Festival Set for Late February

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ortús co-Artistic Director, Mairéad Hickey, will lead the 2026 Ortús Chamber Music Festival, performing alongside an outstanding roster of Irish and international musicians. Artists joining the festival include French violinist David Moreau, violist Pierre Antoine Codron and pianist Jérémie Moreau, Dutch cellist Alexander Warenberg, Spanish double bassist Luis Cabrera, and Mexican lutenist Sergio Bucheli, together with Irish musicians Marja Gaynor (violin/viola), Aoife NicAthlaoich (cello) and Miriam Kaczor (flute).

Now in its 11th edition, the festival will take place in venues across Cork City, including the Aula Maxima, University College Cork, the MTU Cork School of Music, and St Peter’s Cork, alongside a rich programme of concerts and events in Cork County, with performances in Bantry, Tracton Arts Centre, and Dripsey Castle Estate.

The 2026 Ortús Chamber Music Festival Festival welcomes Simon Aspell (viola) and Christopher Marwood (cello) for special guest appearances, recognising their exceptional contribution to chamber music in Cork and beyond. The emerging Olympia Quartet and Meliora Quartet feature prominently across the programme, alongside violinist Yevlaliia Yershova, one of Ireland’s most exciting young soloists.

2026 Festival Highlights include:

Olympia Quartet in Concert (21 February, Marino Church, Bantry) featuring works by Debussy, Mendelssohn and Florence Price, showcasing one of Ireland’s most promising young ensembles

Ortús Festival Prizewinner’s Concert (25 February, St Peter’s Cork) with Yevlaliia Yershova and the Meliora Quartet, performing works by Biber, Paganini, Kreisler, Skoryk and Ravel

Ortús Aula Maxima Festival Concert (27 February) with Beethoven’s String Trio Op. 9 No. 3, Penderecki, Pierre Thilloy, and Schubert’s much-loved Trout Quintet

A Baroque afternoon concert at Tracton Arts & Community Centre (28 February) with Sergio Bucheli (lute) and Miriam Kaczor (Baroque flute), featuring music by Bach, Monteverdi and O’Carolan

An evening concert in the elegant ballroom of Dripsey Castle Estate (28 February) with music by Beethoven, Weinberg, Jane O’Leary and Brahms

Family and children’s concerts in Bantry and Cork City, including lively, child-friendly performances designed to introduce young audiences to classical music

A thrilling Closing Concert at the MTU Cork School of Music (1 March), culminating in Strauss’ Metamorphosen for String Septet, alongside works by Mozart, Rachmaninov and Cork-born composer Linda Buckley

The festival was founded in 2016 by Mairéad Hickey and Sinéad O’Halloran, who, while still teenagers, set out to create an annual festival that would bring the world’s finest chamber musicians to Cork. Since then, Ortús has grown into a vibrant and distinctive presence in Ireland’s cultural landscape, attracting a diverse audience, widening access to classical music, and creating meaningful performance opportunities for young, emerging, Irish musicians.

