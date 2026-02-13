ZOG Comes to The Everyman in March

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The smash-hit stage adaptation of Zog arrives at The Everyman this March, bringing fire-breathing fun and heartwarming adventure for children and families alike.

Based on the beloved book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog is a delightful musical packed with laughter, puppetry and unforgettable songs.

“I’m not braggin’ but I’m a dragon!”

Zog is the keenest dragon at Madam Dragon’s school - but he’s also the most accident-prone. Whether he’s flying into trees or accidentally setting his own wing alight, Zog always seems to need a helping hand. Luckily, a kind and resourceful girl is never far away to patch up his bumps and bruises. But can she help him with his biggest challenge yet, so that he can finally win a golden star?

From the producers of Stick Man and Zog and the Flying Doctors, this charming, feel-good production features joyful songs by Joe Stilgoe and beautiful puppets by Little Angel Theatre, bringing the much-loved story to roaring, soaring life on stage.

Perfect for brave little dragons and their grown-ups, Zog is a magical theatre experience full of music, adventure and heart.

Performances run 11 - 14 March.

