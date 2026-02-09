Rhona Clarke Commission Inspired By Clonmel’s Code Duello Will Premiere at Finding A Voice Festival 2026

The new commission will receive its first performance in an exhilarating two-piano concert entitled Duel!
Finding a Voice Festival 2026 will shine a spotlight on Clonmel’s remarkable cultural history with the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by acclaimed Irish composer Rhona Clarke, inspired by the historic Code Duello - the eighteenth-century duelling code drawn up in Clonmel at the Summer Assizes of 1777.
The new commission will receive its first performance in an exhilarating two-piano concert entitled Duel!, presented by two of Ireland’s most celebrated pianists, Mary Dullea and Isabelle O’Connell, as part of the festival’s ninth edition, running from 5th - 8th March 2026.
Developed “for the government of duellists, by the gentlemen of Tipperary and neighbouring counties” the Code Duello was a highly ritualised set of rules governing affairs of honour, transforming personal insult into a formalised - and often fatal - performance. Its strict procedures, steeped in ideas of honour, reputation and social power, would go on to shape duels across Ireland and far beyond. Clarke’s new work draws on this charged historical legacy, responding to the drama, tension and ceremonial violence embedded in the Code, while re-imagining it through a contemporary musical lens.
Speaking on the commission, Clarke explains “In the new work Code Duello, the opposing sides are represented not only by the two pianos, but also the musical past and present, set against one another. By allowing these worlds to coexist and clash, the piece reflects how civility and brutality once sat comfortably together, and asks whether anything has truly changed.”
The concert pairs Clarke’s commission with a dynamic programme of music for two pianos by Tailleferre, Monk, Beach, Trimble, and Chen Yi, creating a powerful dialogue between past and present, tradition and reinvention.
Founded in 2017 by sisters Róisín and Clíona Maher, Finding a Voice Festival celebrates the brilliance and diversity of women composers across history, from the twelfth-century nun Hildegard of Bingen to newly commissioned works by Irish composers.
Rooted in Clonmel, the Code Duello commission exemplifies Finding a Voice’s commitment to creating bold new work that speaks directly to its setting, connecting Clonmel’s unique heritage with the creative voices of today.
The 2026 edition offers a rich and varied programme of live performances, workshops, talks, and more. Other highlights include:
Duel! takes place at Old St.Mary's Church on Saturday 7th March, 7.30pm.
