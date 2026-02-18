Photos: First Look at EUREKA DAY at The Gate Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector’s timely comedy about community, crisis, and conflict, is now on at The Gate Theatre in Dublin through 7 March 2026. Get a first look at the production below!

Set at a progressive private school in Berkeley, California, the play follows the parents and executive board of Eureka Day as a health scare disrupts their carefully curated culture of inclusion. As tensions rise, the school community must confront what happens when values, fear, and personal beliefs collide.

The Irish premiere is directed by Roy Alexander Weise and features an international cast led by Philippa Dunne (Motherland), alongside Kae Alexander, Ayesha Antoine, Stephen Brennan, Rowan Finken, and Eva Hein West.

The creative team includes Loren Elstein (Set Designer), Joan O’Clery (Costume Designer), Sinead McKenna (Lighting Designer), Kevin Gleeson (Sound Designer and Composer), Michael Dunne (AV Designer and Programmer), Cathal Quinn (Voice and Dialect Coach), and Helena Palmer (Casting Director), with Emma Finegan serving as Assistant Director.

Eureka Day runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with no interval. The production includes content advisories for themes of child loss and illness, as well as strong language. It is recommended for ages 12+.

Performances run from 30 January through 7 March 2026, with evening shows beginning at 7:30pm and matinees beginning at 2:00pm. An ISL-interpreted performance will take place on Saturday, 28 February at 2pm.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

